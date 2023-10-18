BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Palestinians are planning another demonstration in the support of the people of Gaza and a local business is pledging its support for the people of Gaza, as well.

BreadHive, a local café on Connecticut Street announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it will donate 5% of sales this month on certain items such as bread and bagels to the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund.

News 4 continues to hear from those who support the people of Palestine and that includes Akram Shibly who is a Syrian screenwriter from Buffalo. Many of his friends are Palestinian and he says they haven’t heard from loved ones ever since the war began and they’re deeply concerned about their well-being.

“I don’t think it’s okay to tacitly accept that war is going to result in mass civilian casualties, I think we have the technology and the intelligence to do much better in reducing the civilian cost of conflict and not bombing hospitals,” Akram said.

Akram adds that people who are close to him know people in a hospital in Gaza that was bombed and Akram isn’t so sure that President Joe Biden’s trip to the region Wednesday will do much good at stopping the violence.

“I wish that President Biden would embrace Palestinian people the same way he’s embrace (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, in a way it’s implying that we’re okay with the killing of Palestinians and innocent people,” Shibly said.

There have been public demonstrations here in the Buffalo-area in support of the people of Palestine and those demonstrations continue Thursday on the campus of UB North at 2 p.m., when there will be a march for Gaza.