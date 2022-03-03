BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo will be bustling with college basketball fans later this month. March Madness will return to the KeyBank Center.

The first two rounds of the NCAA tournament will happen on March 17 and 19.

Leaders with the Buffalo Niagara Sports Commission spoke about the huge impact these games could have on local businesses.

“19,000 people are going to leave that arena and they are going to be looking for a burger and a beer and a place to stay warm. So that’s going to be a good opportunity for all the businesses in the area,” said Pete Harvey of the Buffalo Niagara Sports Commission.

We will find out which teams will be playing on March 13, which is Selection Sunday.

And this won’t be the last time the tournament will be played downtown.

March Madness will return to the Queen City in 2026.