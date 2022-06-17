BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Film crews that shoot scenes in Western New York will be able to grab gear from a business in Buffalo.

Expressway Cinema Rentals provides cameras and lighting to the movie industry. Thursday night, the company opened Buffalo Camera in the old Buffalo China Complex on Hayes Street in South Buffalo.

The shop will come in handy for crews who use the Buffalo Film Works soundstage complex for filming.

“Well, Buffalo’s had a really growing industry over the past couple years, and one of the key things for films to be able to do their work is to have good infrastructure, and that’s what we aim to do,” said Zac Rubino, co-founder/owner, Expressway Cinema Rentals/Buffalo Camera. “We are an equipment rental company for the film industry and we can really help support those projects happening and make production easier for everyone involved.

The company works with major studios, as well as companies that make commercials or other industry projects.