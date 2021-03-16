Buffalo celebrates Red Cross Awareness Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While the streets of Buffalo turn green for St. Patrick’s Day, the American Red Cross brings awareness to another color during the month of March.

March is Red Cross month that brings awareness to the aid the American Red Cross brings for the nation. The Red Cross disaster relief responds to more than 60,000 disasters annually and 95% of the responders are volunteers.

Danielle Byrnes, the Executive Director of the Western New York Chapter of the Red Cross, is proud to work for the organization.

“We’re able to help out the local community through these extremely dedicated volunteers, we’re just here to support them, and the work that they’re doing,” Byrnes said. “There’s also the opportunity to help other people across the nation. There’s just a lot of opportunity in the Red Cross to help others.”

The Red Cross donates over 6.8 million units of blood each year, and this year they encourage people to help to maintain supply.

“Now that things are opening up more, I think might not be as top of mind for people because they are able to go out and do some other things,” Byrnes added. “We are still struggling because schools are not fully open and so we’re still looking for donors to come out, and new locations to host drives.”

These drives are essential during the pandemic, because of finding that convalescent plasma helps hospitalized COVID patients heal from the virus.

According to the FDA, individuals that are eligible to give blood and have recovered from COVID-19 can help patients by their plasma that now has the COVID-19 antibodies.

“Every time you donate, your blood is also tested for antibodies, and then that’s a way for you to know if you may obviously have COVID and have the antibodies and you didn’t even realize,” Byrnes said.

With the help of the Western New York Red Cross, 350 units of convalescent plasma has been sent to hospitals around Western New York to help hospitalized patients fight the coronavirus.

To find out more information on how to donate blood, plasma or financially, visit their website here.