Buffalo celebrating Earth Week with opportunities for free reusable bags

FILE – In this July 5, 2016, file photo, cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling fill containers at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo wants you to celebrate Earth Week with some virtual challenges.

The fiftieth anniversary of the first Earth Day is April 22. Below is the schedule of activities the city is suggesting for each day. Some even lead to a free reusable shopping bag.

April 20 – Sketch out some “Love Your Earth” messages and tag Buffalo Recycles on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for a reusable bag. The messages will be shared on social media.

April 21 – Kids can recycle household items into a craft. Tag the city on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for a reusable bag. The photos will be shared on social media.

April 22 – Plant a tree or garden, pick up litter and pledge to create less waste.

April 23 – Learn how to fix a lamp on the Buffalo Recycles Facebook page.

April 24 – Show how you’re recycling at home and tag Buffalo Recycles on social media.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.