Buffalo Central Terminal caretakers working to develop new plan for the site

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Caretakers of Buffalo’s historic Central Terminal want to develop a new plan for the treasured, old building.

The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation held an online meeting, to talk about how to develop the terminal along with the nearby Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Former city councilmember Betty Jean Grant says a plan should consider the needs of families as well as businesses.

“There should be green space set aside, parks, to have people who live in the area to go to LaSalle Park or Delaware Park, they can go to a place within their neighborhood. I think there’s enough room, land that can accommodate that.” Betty Jean Grant, Former City Councilmember

Grant also urged planners to consider holding events in the terminal, once the pandemic is over.