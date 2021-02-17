Buffalo chapter of NAACP honoring Black History Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo chapter of the NAACP is recognizing and honoring Black History Month.

It held a virtual program on Tuesday night. Chapter President Rev. Mark Blue says that the roots of the organization are right here in western New York.

“The Niagara Movement was the precursor to the NAACP, so that in 1905-06, W.E.B. Du Bois assembled a group of African American thinkers and they came together not to start trouble, but they came together to make things more equitable,” he says.

The NAACP was founded in 1909, a few years after the Niagara Movement was assembled.