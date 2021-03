BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Families wanting to enroll their children in Buffalo’s public charter schools have until Thursday to submit an application.

Related Content Buffalo Public Schools graduation rate increases by 11%

The New York Charter Schools Association says enrolling is easier than it ever was before. Parents only need to submit one application to apply to most of the charter schools.

Parents can fill out and submit the application online. It’s available in both English and Spanish, and is free.

MORE | Find out how to apply here.