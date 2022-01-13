Buffalo Chef Darian Bryan’s dream comes true with new Larkinville restaurant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of Buffalo’s best-known chefs is making his dreams come true.

Chef Darian Bryan cut the ribbon on his new one-of-a-kind restaurant called The Plating Society in Larkinville.

It’s a private dining experience so you have to book in advance. You can also rent the space out for different events or you can sign up for cooking classes. Chef Darian says his background is in Jamaican food, but he can cook just about anything and he makes his tasty creations right in front of you. His kitchen is right next to your table.

He says his goal is not only to cook but entertain.

“I didn’t want to be locked away in the back of the house like every other chef, you know, I want to be front and center. I want to be cooking in front of my guests, blazing fires so when I saw hibachi, that gave me the spark. Like ‘Oh that’s exactly what I want to do but in a different way,’ like cooking my food with my personality,” Bryan told News 4.

Chef Darian came to America nine years from Jamaica and started with nothing, he says Wednesday’s grand opening is a blessing. And fun fact, he has also worked as a chef for some Bills players.