Buffalo childcare center gives families free spaghetti dinners

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A childcare center in Buffalo has not only been watching the kids of essential workers during this pandemic but they’re also now feeding families.

Workers at Mary’s Little Lambs Childcare on Kensington Avenue gave families free spaghetti dinners today.

Meals were placed in to-go boxes and handed out drive-thru style.

Organizers say they hope the event puts a smile on faces during this difficult time.

They tell us they also gave kids gift bags with three projects, Play-Doh, and other fun activities.

They plan to host another giveaway tomorrow for first responders.

