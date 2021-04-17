Buffalo church teams up with Walmart, giving back to the community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A community church on Buffalo’s East Side is giving residents a helping hand.

Rehoboth House of Prayer teamed up with local Walmarts for a community giveaway. People walked away with basic necessities and a whole lot more.

“Today was all Walmart items. Anything they sold at Walmart, we have here.

We have bikes toys, microwave toasters. you name it, we have it,” said organizers.

Rehoboth House of Prayer says they have been giving back to the community in some way for the past decade.