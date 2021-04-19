Buffalo City Court Judge, local author donate books to local students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo City Court Judge Phil Dabney and local author Duncan Kirkwood are giving back to local students.

The two are donating 200 copies of Kirkwood’s book “Rerouting” to the Health and Science Charter School. This book aims to help students build their resilience during these uncertain and difficult times.

“In this book students are going to learn how to overcome setbacks. they are going to find out who they are. they are going to learn how to be their best selves and not focus on the past they are going to learn how to listen so that they can connect with people. and they are going to learn how to find their presence,” Kirkwood said.

He said those things he just listed are what student’s need to know and learn now so they can live their best lives full of love, peace and joy.

The book “Rerouting” is being sold on Amazon for $15.