Buffalo City Hall back open to the public for walk-in services

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo City Hall is back open to the public today for walk-in services.

The building has been open for appointments only the past year, but now city residents will have access to departments like the city clerk, parking violations, and public works.

Masks will be required for unvaccinated visitors, and are being reccommended for people who are fully vaccinated.

Also, the inside of the building’s observation deck will reopen for tourists and visitors, but the outer deck will be closed for repairs.