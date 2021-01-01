Buffalo City Hall closed today, city garbage pickup pushed back

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The City of Buffalo has a few reminders for you on this New Year’s Day.

Officials say City Hall will be closed today in honor of the holiday.

Also, today’s garbage and recycling pick-up has been pushed back to January 2.

