Buffalo City Hall closed today, city garbage pickup pushed back

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The City of Buffalo has a few reminders for you on this New Year’s Day.
Officials say City Hall will be closed today in honor of the holiday.
Also, today’s garbage and recycling pick-up has been pushed back to January 2.
