Buffalo City Hall resuming some in-person services

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo City Hall is reopening for some services after COVID-19 closed down the building from the public.

If you have business in City Hall you do have to schedule an appointment in advance.

This is for Buffalo residents who require in-person services at parking and traffic, permits and inspections, tax and assessment, treasury, and the Buffalo Water Department.

You may call weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to schedule your appointment.

When you go you must have a face covering and maintain social distancing.