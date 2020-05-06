1  of  2
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo: Sooner reopening of NY will be less costly, but more deadly Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Buffalo City Hall to be lit blue and green for National Nurses Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday night, Buffalo’s City Hall and all BuffaloLIT buildings and structures will light up in blue and green.

This is being done in honor of National Nurses Day.

“As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 emergency in our community, the critical importance of nurses has been brought sharply into focus,” Mayor Byron Brown says. “Our nurses and healthcare workers are nothing short of heroes, and I thank them for the critical work they do for our everyday health and safety.”

