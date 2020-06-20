Buffalo City Hall to be lit in orange and black in recognition of World Refugee Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday night, Buffalo’s City Hall will be lit in black and orange.

This is to commemorate World Refugee Day.

During the United Nations (UN) 1951 Refugee Convention, a refugee was defined as someone who leaves their home or country due to “a well-founded fear of persecution because of his/her race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.”

The UN says “every minute, 20 people leave everything behind to escape war, persecution or terror.” Refugees were on the UN’s list of examples, which also included asylum seekers.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.