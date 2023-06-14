BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — A Buffalo City Honors student has become the first Buffalo 10 Scholarship winner.
Xavier Mann was named the winner and will receive $1,000 each year, for four years of continuing education. Mann plans to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina and study sports medicine.
The scholarship was made in memory of the victims of the Tops mass shooting and is dedicated to helping students, who reside in zip codes adjacent to the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, complete their college education.
Latest Posts
- Illinois man charged after dreaming of intruder, shooting himself while asleep: sheriff
- Kevin Spacey: I’ll get job offers ‘the moment I am cleared’ of sexual assault charges
- What do Sabres fans think of Jack Eichel winning the Stanley Cup?
- These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
- Exposed electrical wiring found underwater at the Lockport Cave
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.