BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — A Buffalo City Honors student has become the first Buffalo 10 Scholarship winner.

Xavier Mann was named the winner and will receive $1,000 each year, for four years of continuing education. Mann plans to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina and study sports medicine.

The scholarship was made in memory of the victims of the Tops mass shooting and is dedicated to helping students, who reside in zip codes adjacent to the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, complete their college education.