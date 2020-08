BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo city leaders are celebrating Puerto Rican and Hispanic heritage.

They raised the Puerto Rican flag on Trenton Avenue today.

The city’s Puerto Rican and Hispanic day parade would have happened this weekend, but it was called off last month.

Mayor Byron Brown says it’s important to recognize the Hispanic community even without all the festivities.

At this event, officials announced that Goya Foods will donate 50,000 pounds of food to the Queen City.