Buffalo leaders unveil new City Hall banner celebrating the Bills AFC East title

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The City of Buffalo is wasting no time throwing its love and support behind the team.

City leaders unveiled this new banner at Buffalo City Hall today, reminding everyone the Bills are the AFC East champs.

Mayor Byron Brown thanked the team for this early Christmas present but says there is a lot more work to do.

“The Buffalo Bills have given us something to celebrate and something to look forward to. Let’s continue to celebrate the Bills safely, let’s go Buffalo, let’s bring home the Vince Lombardy trophy” Byron Brown, Mayor, City of Buffalo

It’s not just Mayor Brown supporting the team, Governor Andrew Cuomo says this victory is a long time coming for the Bills and the fan base.