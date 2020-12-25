Buffalo City Mission bringing ham dinners to members of the community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Christmas morning, the Buffalo City Mission will launch its Hambone Express delivery program to make sure less-fortunate members of the community have a hot meal to eat.

During the morning, delivery teams will load their vehicles with more than 3,000 ham dinners “with all the fixings,” and bring them to homes across the area.

Because of the pandemic, there will be no-contact delivery and dinners will be in sealable bags. All volunteers will have sanitizing products.