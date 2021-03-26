Buffalo City Mission cuts ribbon on new $15M community center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo City Mission showed off its new community center Friday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place this morning at the center on East Tupper Street.

Leaders say the new facility will help prevent men, women and children from becoming homeless. As well as provide better care to people who are already homeless.

This is a huge step to make sure the city mission helps support the city of good neighbors.

Stuart Harper of the Buffalo City Mission said, “The two little red signs that you see there spectrum health and Jericho Road Medical Health Mental Health and Addiction Services. Having them both in this facility is absolutely a game-changer for us.”

“For more than 100 years the City Mission and this community have worked together for the betterment of every neighbor. Today once again we stand together, work together. To make a lasting impact.”

The $15 million community center was made possible by donations from people, businesses and foundations across Western New York.