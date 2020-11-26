Buffalo City Mission delivers over 5,000 dinners across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo City Mission has launched a new program to make sure people have a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving.

Volunteers loaded up their vehicles with meals, to deliver more than 5,000 dinners across Western New York.

Officials with the City Mission say the new program allowed them to serve the community safely.

“This was a successful first time this way of handling things. we’re normally on site at this facility, volunteers are loving the experience and had a great time.” Aubrey Calhoun, Associate Executive Director, Buffalo City Mission

More than 300 volunteers delivered meals today.