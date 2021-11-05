Buffalo City Mission launches Fall campaign, Turkey Drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo City Mission has launched its annual Fall fundraising campaign, and this time, they’re looking to raise $2.8 million by the end of the year.

That money represents 28 percent of the organization’s annual operating budget. The money raised through the campaign will be used to provide resources for homeless people in the area.

“Our annual Fall campaign is an important time where we once again ask our community for their generous support,” said Stuart Harper, CEO and executive director of the Buffalo City Mission. “Our target $2.8 million will perpetuate the services and programs that can help transform the lives of our neighbors in need.”

Harper says that in 2020, more than 30 percent of Buffalo was living below the poverty line.

Last year, the Buffalo City Mission served more than 93,000 meals for people. It also serves as the area’s largest homeless shelter.

Along with its Fall fundraising campaign, the Buffalo City Mission is also starting its annual Turkey Drive to collect 1,500 turkeys through November 19. Turkeys can be dropped off at the Buffalo City Mission on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

To make a financial donation to the Buffalo City Mission, click or tap here.