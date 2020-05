BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo City Mission is moving its meal distributions to its new facility.

Organizers say both the community and pantry distributions will be held on the Oak Street side of the new facility.

As of next Monday, the community distribution is scheduled as follows:

Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Dinner: 4:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Starting next Wednesday, pantry distribution times are scheduled for: