Buffalo City Mission receives $450K for new community center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Patrick P. Lee Foundation is committing $450,000 to the Buffalo City Mission.

With this, the first floor welcome area of the mission’s new $15 million community center will be called the Patrick P. Lee Foundation Welcome Center. The new community center is expected to open this year.

“We are grateful to the Patrick P. Lee Foundation for their generous commitment,” Stuart Harper, CEO and executive director of the Buffalo City Mission, said. “Our new welcome center will provide residents with an immediate sense of community the moment they walk through our doors. It will also serve as an entry point to our new Community Center’s first floor preventative services that include case management, partner agency services, mental health services, and an in-house medical clinic and so much more.”

The foundation, which was started in 2007, focuses on the critical needs of the local community.

The Buffalo City Mission’s new community center will serve as an emergency shelter, transitional housing, and a place for recuperative care for the homeless. It will also provide community and preventative services.

“Today’s gift from the Patrick P. Lee Foundation represents the very best of what it means to serve others,” said Aubrey Calhoun, associate executive director of the Buffalo City Mission. “Through their help, our new welcome center will serve as a place of inclusivity and comfort where they begin their journey to building a new life. Every member of this community has the power to help move this journey forward. With this in mind, the City Mission proudly launched our Pick-a-Brick fundraising initiative this month that will help pave a pathway to a new life for our neighbors in need.”