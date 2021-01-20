Buffalo City Mission receives $500,000 commitment from KeyBank, First Niagara Foundation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — KeyBank and its partner, First Niagara Foundation, have made a $500,000 commitment to the Buffalo City Mission.

Buffalo City Mission announced this on Wednesday morning. The money will help the City Mission reach the $15 million goal of its Next Century Capital Campaign to fund the Alfiero Family Center of Hope and Promise — a new one-stop community center.

Stuart Harper, CEO and executive director of the Buffalo City Mission, says “Their generous gift further empowers our organization to serve the poor and homeless throughout Western New York.”

The Buffalo City Mission says the 75,000-square foot Alfiero Center provides preventative services to help keep people from becoming homeless, and delivers care for those who are already homeless.

“Notable features include space for social service agencies, case management, mental health services, medical care, the first recuperative care unit in Buffalo, job training, education, food, clothing and more,” the Buffalo City Mission says.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the center will take place on March 26.

MORE | Learn more about the City Mission’s Pick-a-Brick fundraising initiative here.