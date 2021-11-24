Buffalo City Mission to deliver thousands of meals to the community on Thanksgiving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the morning of Thanksgiving, the Buffalo City Mission will launch its annual “Turkey Express” event.

This no-contact event will make sure more than 4,500 meals are delivered to less fortunate members of the community.

Dinners will be delivered in sealable bags, and sanitizing products will be provided to each volunteer.

