Buffalo city schools closed to students Monday as district outlines coronavirus plans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools announced Friday the district is not closing but beginning to prepare for if city schools should due to coronavirus, outlining plans for students to spend up to three weeks out of school.

Students will not have to report to schools Monday but staff will. On Tuesday, both students and staff should report to begin receiving learning education materials for home use.

Superintendent Kriner Cash said educators have been preparing for two weeks for what they believe is inevitable, “something we haven’t ever experienced before, quite like this, to be able to do what we are able to do to protect our children.”