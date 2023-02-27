BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Collegiate Charter School will close in June, the school announced Monday.

The school will shut its doors after five years of operation. The school says the decision came due to the COVID pandemic, “impactful issues in the school’s immediate community” that included the Tops mass shooting on May 14, and an ongoing teacher shortage.

The school said that the New York Charter Schools Institute, which runs all of the charter schools in the state, determined that the school did not meet the qualifications for its charter to be renewed.

“This decision is extremely tough for everyone involved, especially for those of us who founded the school as part of a mission to give our families educational choice and college preparation,” said board chair Jamel Perkins. “We fully understand the impact this has on our families, students, faculty and staff, as well as the broader charter community.”

The 300 rising fifth through ninth graders will be put in other Buffalo Public Schools or charter schools. Students will also have a chance to take part in a city-wide charter school lottery this spring for new placements next fall.