Buffalo Common Council adopts negotiated city budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo Common Council unanimously voted to adopt Mayor Byron Brown’s negotiated city budget for 2021-2022.

The Queen City’s new $535 million spending plan accounts for youth services, public safety, parks, cultural institutions, enhanced City workforce training and more. Mayor Brown’s recommended budget was submitted to the Common Council for review and public hearings. The council made amendments and adopted the spending plan.

The Common Council’s amended plan includes dollars for council members to spend on various projects in their districts, known as the “Council Member Neighborhood Initiatives.”

Other spending highlights are listed below:

$2.4 million for the Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment program which will also include financial support for students making up classwork which they missed as a result of the pandemic.

Community-based violence prevention programs administered by Peacemakers.

Funding for streets, sidewalks and other mobility infrastructure.

Funding for the Albright Knox Art Gallery, the Buffalo Zoo, Kleinhans Music Hall, the Buffalo History Museum and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park. Economic development investments include $500,000 for the Beverly Gray Business Exchange Center, and support for the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission and the Buffalo Employment Training Center.

Additional resources for the development of the City’s Climate Action plan.

Nearly $750,000 for Youth Service programs like Say Yes, PAL, and Summer Reading Rules.

Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) training for Police Officers.

The creation of a new office to implement, monitor, and evaluate the use of the City’s federal stimulus funds.

Mayor Brown says this year’s budget promotes “inclusive prosperity” and maintains a conservative spending plan, similar to that which kickstarted Buffalo’s renaissance.

“My Budget Proposal for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 ensures that we will remain on a conservative and sound fiscal track that strengthens communities and neighborhoods, produces a competitive development environment, and promotes inclusive prosperity. This year’s spending plan resumes the years of investment we have made in areas including, youth employment, parks, cultural institutions, public safety, and infrastructure while also making the adjustments in spending that takes into account the strong foundation we have laid for a complete recovery and future prosperity. Our use of the federal stimulus funding the City received will help keep our workforce strong, ensure we can invest in new programs going forward, and preserves the fiscally conservative approach to budgeting which sparked Buffalo’s renaissance,” said Mayor Brown.

