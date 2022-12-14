BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo leaders are calling for rules to be rolled out on how cannabis will be sold and distributed in the city.

This comes in response to the increase in “gifting stores” that have opened across the city since the state legalized selling cannabis over a year ago. Now, they are looking for a resolution.

On Wednesday, News 4 at 4 was joined by South District Council member Christopher Scanlon and Lovejoy District Council member Bryan Bollman to talk about it.

You can watch the full interview above.