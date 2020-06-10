Buffalo Common Council passes three police reform resolutions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Byron Brown is expected to make an announcement on policy reforms involving the Buffalo Police Department today.

People have been calling on city leaders to make changes after some nights in Buffalo turned violent between protesters and police.

The common council is adding to those demanding change.

Following more than a week of turmoil in the City of Buffalo, the city’s common council unanimously passed three resolutions surrounding police reform.

One of the resolutions calls on the Buffalo Police Department to train and enforce officers on the city’s “duty to intervene” policy.

That policy requires officers to protect people from unnecessary use of force by other officers.

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen says that policy must first be reviewed.

One of the other resolutions establishes a task force made up of representatives from the council’s Police Oversight Committee and members from other departments.