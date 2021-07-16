Buffalo Common Council president calls for more oversight on how city federal relief dollars will be spent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The president of the Buffalo Common Council is calling for more oversight over federal relief money.

The city is going to receive more than $330 million from the American Rescue Plan. During a meeting Friday, Common Council President Darius Pridgen said the council needs to approve how this money is spent.

“This is not a Santa Claus bag, where one person or two people get the bag and get to make promises to groups without going through the process. You may do that in Christmas at your house, but this is the people’s house, said Council President Pridgen.

You can share your opinion about how this money should be spent. The city is hosting a community survey.

You can take the survey by clicking here.

It’s important to note — this survey will shut down at the end of the month.