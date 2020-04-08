Buffalo Common Council President introduces resolution to protect workers who want to wear PPE

EAST MEADOW, NEW YORK – MARCH 24: Nassau County police lead a donation drive to collect medical equipment such as N95 surgical masks, nitrile gloves, Tyvek suits and antibacterial and disinfecting wipes to battle the coronavirus pandemic at Eisenhower Park on March 24, 2020 in East Meadow, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen has introduced a resolution targeting businesses that don’t allow employees to wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

This resolution requests that the Department of Permit and Inspection Services suspends the licenses of any businesses that prohibit employees from wearing PPE during New York’s State of Emergency. The only exception would be if a business has a safety-related reason for prohibiting masks.

This suspension would stay in effect until the business becomes compliant with CDC protocols.

Additionally, Pridgen sent letters to both Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, asking them to issue executive orders on this matter. If you wish to sign a petition demanding that workers have the right to wear PPE, you can do so here.

On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reminded employers that they cannot retaliate against employees that report unsafe working conditions during the pandemic.

These retaliations include termination, demotion, denial of overtime or promotion, or a reduction in pay or hours.

Those who wish to issue a complaint can call the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) at 1-800-321-OSHA or file a complaint online.