1  of  3
Coronavirus
All NY voters can submit absentee ballots for primaries; unemployment time extended to 39 weeks See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Niagara County leaders will provide an update on local coronavirus cases at 2 p.m. Gov. Cuomo provides an update on COVID-19 cases in NY
Closings
There are currently 324 active closings. Click for more details.

Buffalo Common Council President introduces resolution to protect workers who want to wear PPE

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST MEADOW, NEW YORK – MARCH 24: Nassau County police lead a donation drive to collect medical equipment such as N95 surgical masks, nitrile gloves, Tyvek suits and antibacterial and disinfecting wipes to battle the coronavirus pandemic at Eisenhower Park on March 24, 2020 in East Meadow, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen has introduced a resolution targeting businesses that don’t allow employees to wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

This resolution requests that the Department of Permit and Inspection Services suspends the licenses of any businesses that prohibit employees from wearing PPE during New York’s State of Emergency. The only exception would be if a business has a safety-related reason for prohibiting masks.

This suspension would stay in effect until the business becomes compliant with CDC protocols.

Additionally, Pridgen sent letters to both Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, asking them to issue executive orders on this matter. If you wish to sign a petition demanding that workers have the right to wear PPE, you can do so here.

On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reminded employers that they cannot retaliate against employees that report unsafe working conditions during the pandemic.

These retaliations include termination, demotion, denial of overtime or promotion, or a reduction in pay or hours.

Those who wish to issue a complaint can call the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) at 1-800-321-OSHA or file a complaint online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss