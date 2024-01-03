BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Common Council, along with dental experts, met on Wednesday, urging the city to reintroduce fluoride into Buffalo water.

Buffalo residents have been without fluoride since 2015, with Common Council members saying they were told this health concern would be addressed by the end of 2023. That time frame has passed, and the council — and health experts, are now pushing the city for answers.

“We need to really have some type of dialogue where we can have a timetable to accurately tell residents when fluoride will be put in so that they can make decisions for themselves and for their own families,” said Filmore District Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski.

Buffalo Common Council members heard from the Eighth District Dental Society at Wednesday’s community development meeting. The group is concerned about the health of Buffalo residents — and the councilmembers agree.

“We make sure that nothing is falling through the cracks, especially when we’re talking about people’s public health,” Nowakowski said. “So, this is just something that the council is doing its job and making sure that we are holding people accountable, but not only just holding people accountable, but that we’re demanding real answers in real time.”

News 4 reached out to Water Board Chairman OJ McFoy and has not received a response.

To get answers, the council announced that they are sending a letter to the Buffalo Water Board. That letter, which was obtained by News 4, requests a timetable for fluoride to be back in the drinking water, an absence of which is of critical concern.

“We all use the drinking water here in the city, and it’s affecting people of every age. But in particular you want to make sure that we’re looking out for our young people and not just our young people, but those who are maybe financially in a difficult position that can’t afford to go to a dentist, and this is the first line of defense,” said Buffalo Common Council President Christopher Scanlon.

The removal of fluoride also sparked a class action lawsuit, the current iteration of which was filed in July of 2023 and is now in federal court.

Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria junior partner Robert Corp said the lengthy legal process is making his clients even more frustrated.

“We understand it’s going to take a long time to resolve all those issues. It can’t be the case that we are waiting for the resolution of all those legal issues from a large class action before the city fixes this problem,” Corp said.

Councilmember Nowakowski said he hopes the council can get formal communication on the issue in the next month or two. If not, the council plans to hold a hearing where Water Board representatives will have to be present.