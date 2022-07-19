BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, the Buffalo Common Council voted on a newly-drawn map for the city’s districts.
Every 10 years, the map gets re-drawn to better reflect the city’s population. During the Noon meeting in Buffalo’s Common Council Chambers, council members voted in approval of it.
A draft of the map was released by the city’s Citizen’s Commission on Reapportionment during a public meeting in May. Prior to Tuesday’s vote, the Common Council met last week to discuss the public input, legal consideration and demographical data related to the proposed map.
Here is the proposed map:
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.