BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following a prolonged and at times heated governmental dispute, the Buffalo Common Council voted Thursday to approve over half a million dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.

“I Braymiller’s to do well. I want every business that sticks their neck out there to do well,” Common Council President Darius Pridgen said following the vote to approve the sum of $562,557.57. “This was not a matter of a particular business,” Pridgen said of the holdup regarding the funds. “It was a matter of process. It was a matter of equity. It was a matter of making sure that those who did not have relationships, that we build those relationships now so every business can benefit.”

The vote was delayed to Thursday’s special session following a heated session on Tuesday during which council members indicated they would not approve the “special economic development activity,” as Mayor Byron Brown’s administration called it. In June, Common Council unanimously rejected the measure.

Common Council’s approval now clears the way for Braymiller to receive an additional $500,000 in funding from local developer Paul Ciminelli, who had offered the sum contingent on Common Council’s approval of the COVID-19 funds.

Braymiller’s Ellicott Street location, which opened in 2021, is downtown Buffalo’s only grocery store.

Common Council voted to approve $3.5 million in grants to struggling Buffalo small businesses. An agreement with the National Development Council will also see $2 million loaned to small businesses.

Also approved on Thursday was a budget amendment that redirects $60 million in American Rescue Plan funds originally planned to be disbursed among local nonprofit organizations to a revenue replacement line to cover budget shortfalls. This week, a group of nonprofits, led by the think tank Partnership for the Public Good, hit out at the budget amendment, claiming that moving the funds away from organizations “violates the spirit of and guidelines for the funding.”