Buffalo Common Council wants to pump the brakes on school speed zone camera program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo’s common council wants the city to put a pause on its school speed zone camera program.

Council President Darius Pridgen, along with council members Rasheed Wyatt and Joel Feroleto is asking Mayor Brown to intervene. After a number of comments from their constituents.

This comes as the controversial program continues feeling growing pains.

Most recently, people were getting tickets before the cameras were supposed to be active.

There were reports that tickets were being mailed out, nearly a month after the violation happened.