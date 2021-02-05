Buffalo Common Councilman has strong words about COVID-19 vaccine rollout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– One member of the Buffalo Common Council has some harsh words about the vaccine roll-out.

Councilman Rasheed Wyatt spoke about the distribution during a virtual town hall tonight.

He says promises of a fair and balanced roll-out are not being kept.

“We know this is life and death. These people are still dying from COVID-19 in the black community and we just can’t to have lip service, we have to make sure and hold people accountable. And if you’re telling me you’re going to do it I expect it to be done.” Buffalo Councilman Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, University District

Councilman Wyatt says he’s receiving calls from seniors in his district who are having trouble getting an appointment on the web and through phone calls.