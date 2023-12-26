BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The day after Christmas, the Buffalo Common Council will hold its final meeting of 2023.

It’s the last time for Ulysses Wingo, who did not run to retain his seat representing Buffalo’s Masten District. Instead, Zeneta Everhart will take his place.

Everhart is the mother of Tops mass shooting survivor Zaire Goodman. Since 2017, she has served as Director of Diversity and Inclusion in the office of New York State Senator Tim Kennedy.

Additionally, in the Ellicott District, common council President Darius Pridgen is finishing his term without plans to return in 2024. Leah Halton-Pope, who has worked as Senior Advisor to New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, was elected to his seat.

Halton-Pope and Everhart mark a significant change in the Buffalo Common Council, becoming the first female members in a decade. They’ll be sworn in on New Year’s Day.

With Pridgen choosing not to run for re-election, a vote for a new president of the council will take place the following day. Majority Leader David Rivera, who represents the Niagara District, and South District representative and President Pro-Tempore Christopher Scanlon are running.

A vote for Majority Leader and President Pro Tempore will take place on Jan. 2, as well.

The council is set to meet for it’s final session of 2023 at 2 p.m. You can see the agenda for Tuesday’s session here.