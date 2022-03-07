BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo and the Valley Community Association held a town meeting Monday to discuss recent major flooding issues.

Residents from the Old First Ward neighborhood and valley area have reported increased flooding in their basements and homes this season and said they are frustrated with how officials are handling flooding problems.

Officials said this area has experienced four of the most major wind storms to happen in the last 150 years, causing water from the Buffalo River to overflow. Residents have reported the floods have cost them thousands of dollars in damages to their homes. Many say the problem stems from sewer work.

Officials say they are hopeful that the new sewer program will decrease the amount of flooding.