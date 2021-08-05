Buffalo community leaders share concern about the “school to prison pipeline”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Community leaders are concerned about what they call the “school-to-prison pipeline.” This comes after a student brought a BB gun to the Charles Drew Science Magnet School in Buffalo last month.

Officials want at-risk children to get the help they need before they end up in the criminal justice system.

They say this needs to be done with more helpful measures and education instead of severe punishments.

Advocates say they need parents, teachers and the community to set an example to prevent children from being locked up.

“Until the adult behavior changes, we can’t get different outcomes from our children. So it is not acceptable to bring a bb gun to bring weapons or weapon-like objects to our schools, we want our schools to be safe. But we also want to make sure that we understand that when children act like children they get treated like children,” said Buffalo School Board Member Sharon Belton-Cotton.

Advocates believe the school-to-prison pipeline especially affects children of color in underserved communities.