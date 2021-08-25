Buffalo community organizations host two-day food, clothes and supplies giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Community groups are joining together for a large-scale, two-day giveaway and cookout in Buffalo. Donations help to make this event possible.

People can receive coats for the winter, new blankets, school supplies, even fresh fruit and other foods.

The groups behind this event say this is vital to propping up a Queen City neighborhood that’s dealing with so many issues and can use some hope.

“You have organizations, that came together, this is not just the Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. organization, this is the Buffalo Peacemaker organization, this is Buffalo United Front, this is Stop the Violence. This is SNUG,” said Leonard Lane of Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S.

The Erie County Health Department is offering covid vaccines from its mobile unit.

They’re also giving away Narcan kits.

This is happening on Broadway in Buffalo from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m Thursday.