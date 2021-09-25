Buffalo community organizations march against violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Community organizations are marching against violence in the City of Buffalo.

The Buffalo group Most Valuable Parents led the walk down the East Side. It was in honor of the group’s founder Neal Dobbins who died back in May.

Advocates are calling to repeal the Tiahrt amendment.

The regulation keeps the ATF from publicly disclosing a gun tracing database that could help limit the flow of illegal guns.

“Unfortunately, as long as you have poverty. As longs as you have evil, there’s going to be violence. But we want to reduce it and by working together, we can absolutely do that,” said Mia Ayers-Goss, MVP.

Back 2 Basics, SNUG and the Stop the Violence Coalition also took part in the march.