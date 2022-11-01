BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Aurubis, a Buffalo-located company, is recovering from a recent cyber attack.
Company officials say they had to shut down their IT systems and are assessing the extent of the attack.
The mining company produces copper products.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.