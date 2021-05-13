Buffalo Country Market returns to downtown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Downtown Country Market in Buffalo opened back up today for its pre-season.

This is the 39th Buffalo Country Market, offering everything from food, to flowers.

Vendors and those visiting the market are required to wear face masks and keep their distance, but everybody says they’re just glad to return after a rough year.

The market takes place on Thursdays on Main Street between Court and Church Streets. The regular season begins on June 10 and runs from 10 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. each day.