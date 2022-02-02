Buffalo crews hope to get coming snow off roads quickly

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The snow from the last big storm is still hanging around, and it’s looking like we’re about to get a lot more.

A Winter Storm Warning will take effect across western New York at 10 p.m. and last through Friday.

Crews in the City of Buffalo hope to have an easier time cleaning up this week’s snow. Main roads will be plowed first, but the goal is to get a plow to every side street in the city within a day of the snow falling.

Buffalo’s DPW Commissioner, Mike Finn, says residents can help out by legally parking their cars.

“People want their streets clear, and in order to do that, we need their compliance,” Finn says.

Mayor Byron Brown says “It’s a partnership.”

“When it’s time for people to move their vehicles so their streets can be properly plowed, we need people to move their vehicles,” he says.