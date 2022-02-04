Buffalo crews will tow your car if it hinders plows

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Plenty of cars have already been taken off the streets, and the City of Buffalo will move more out of the way if they get in the way of plows.

Plow crews have been out clearing up main roads, secondary streets and residential areas during the ongoing winter storm. But some residents haven’t been making it easy.

On Thursday, Buffalo Department of Public Works (DPW) Commissioner Michael Finn says 70 illegally parked cars on side streets had to be towed since they were hindering the routes of plows.

As of Friday morning though, Finn says compliance with parking regulations has been improving.

“It’s certainly our hope that we don’t have to tow or ticket anyone,” Finn says.

On Friday morning, city residents were given until 9 a.m. to move their cars to legal spots.

The snow from the last storm has proven to be difficult for cleanup crews, as well, since not much of it melted. Roughly 60 crews, including contractors, went out on Friday.

The Winter Storm Warning in Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties is set to expire at 10 a.m., but for the rest of western New York, it will be in effect until 1 p.m.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.