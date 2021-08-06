Buffalo Croquet Club offers the chance at a cash prize at its 5th annual tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Just over a year after being canceled from COVID-19, the Buffalo Croquet Club is happy to be back in action. Today marks the second day of the 5th Annual 6-Wicket Tournament which began on August 5th and continues through the 8th. It’s hosted at Delaware Park from 9 AM until 5 PM and for those unfamiliar with the sport, you might be surprised to learn how much it requires both skill and strategy.

For winners of the tournament, manager Ryan Thompson says there is a lot on the line like a cash prize, a trophy, and of course bragging rights.

To learn more about the Buffalo Croquet Club, click here.